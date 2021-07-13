Five who shot dead 2 passersby in north Delhi last week held after shoot-out, 9 arrests so far

Five people, including the man who planned the alleged attack on a local builder and his nephew in north Delhi’s Bara Hindu Rao last Thursday, were arrested after an exchange of fire between them and a team of the special cell at Shamshan Ghat of Wazirabad on Sunday night.

Police said as many as 30 bullets were fired during the shoot-out and the five men were shot in the leg. A police sub inspector suffered a bullet injury in his shoulder. Another officer was hit on the chest guard of his bullet proof vest.

On Sunday afternoon, a team from Bara Hindu Rao police station announced the arrest of four men – Feroz, Rahul alias Charlie, Himanshu and Mehtab -- all of whom were held from Delhi and Chandigarh between Saturday and Sunday. So far, nine people have been arrested in the case.

On Thursday night, two passersby were killed when at least four unidentified men opened fire at local builder Haji Naeem and his nephew Muneeb at Filmistan near Bara Hindu Rao. Police said the attack on Naeem and his nephew was planned by Feroz, and his business partner Danish. Police said the two are local builders in Old Delhi.

Police said Danish was the mastermind, who brought in the contract killers and planned the shoot out. Apart from Danish, the special cell said on Monday, among those who were arrested are Shoaib Siddiqui (26), Sharafat Ali (53), Sonu (32), and Satender Rocky (30).

Sanjeev Yadav, deputy commissioner of police(special cell), said Danish and Feroz nursed a grudge against Muneeb over a disputed property. To settle scores with their rivals, they had come together to eliminate their target at Bara Hindu Rao.

While the four assailants were unable to execute the attack on their target, two passersby who were walking under the Rani Jhansi flyover were shot. The two men later died at the Hindu Rao hospital.