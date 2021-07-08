Flood fury: Approach road to bridge collapses in West Champaran

An approach road to a small bridge collapsed while communication through over 160 rural roads continued to be affected in East and West Champaran districts amid the fear of flood in parts of Muzaffarpur and Gopalganj districts where the water level in rivers passing through the regions kept rising ominously, an official said on Thursday.

According to officials, an approach road to a small bridge over Kataha, a hilly river originating from Nepal, collapsed at Marjadi village in Gaunaha block at West Champaran on Thursday morning, disrupting the communication between Marjadi and Marjadpur villages. Ajay Prakash Rai, block development officer (BDO), Gaunaha, said, “The approach road to the bridge collapsed owing to the erosion. We are looking forward to restoring the communication between the two villages.”

Meanwhile, in the wake of heavy water discharge from the Valmikinagar barrage on Thursday afternoon and incessant rain in the catchment area, the Gopalganj district administration has alerted the villagers dwelling in the low lying area along the Gandak river. “Around 1000 people have been shifted to the safer location. Things are under control,” Dr Nawal Kishor Choudhary, district magistrate (DM), Gopalganj, said.

