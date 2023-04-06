Ensure quality while developing eco-tourism projects: Forest minister

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Apr 06, 2023 12:47 AM IST

The statement came after Saxena, along with Jaiveer Singh, the state’s minister for tourism and culture, chaired a review meeting.

LUCKNOW State forest minister Arun Kumar Saxena on Wednesday said that the quality of work should remain the focus while developing eco-tourism projects in the state.

The statement came after Saxena, along with Jaiveer Singh, the state’s minister for tourism and culture, chaired a review meeting. The two ministers directed officials to complete the 19 eco-tourism projects within one year.

Meanwhile, Awanish Kumar Awasthi, chief advisor to the chief minister, said that the forest and tourism departments should work in coordination. Head of forest force Mamata Sanjeev Dubey, additional chief secretary forest Manoj Singh, and principal secretary and DG tourism Mukesh Meshram also attended the meeting.

