Foot-and-mouth disease claims 47 cattle in Ludhiana village; farmer ends life
Foot-and-mouth disease claims 47 cattle in Ludhiana village; farmer ends life

By Mohit Khanna
PUBLISHED ON AUG 07, 2021 10:52 PM IST
The Punjab agriculture department has said that eight teams (each of four members) were conducting ring vaccination of cattle and other animals in a radius of 3km of the village. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana In a development that has set alarm bells ringing for the state’s livestock farmers, 47 cattle have died due to the highly-contagious viral, foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), at Ber Kalan in Payal subdivision near Ludhiana. Over 500 animals are battling the disease.

FMD is a serious livestock disease that affects animals with divided hoofs; these include cattle, buffalo, camel, sheep, goat, deer and pigs. Ber Kalan residents claim that the disease has already claimed the life of over 100 animals.

Previously, 35 milch cattle had died at Dina Sahib village of Nihal Singh Wala sub-division in Moga district with the first such death reported from there on July 6.

A 55-year-old dairy farmer, Nazar Singh of Ber Kalan, who lost three buffalos to the disease, could not endure the loss and committed suicide on Friday night, sources claim.

Gurpreet Singh, a dairy owner, said, “The risk of another outbreak of the disease is high. The carcasses of many animals have been buried, while those awaiting burial are kept at the vacant common land of the village. I have lost 15 cattle. Villagers and some philanthropists are contributing money for the treatment of living cattle and the burial of dead animals.”

Ludhiana animal husbandry department deputy director Dr Parminder Singh Walia said eight teams (each of four members) were conducting ring vaccination of cattle and other animals in a radius of 3km of the village. “An animal died, while 50 more infections were recorded on Saturday. Treatment has begun and we hope all animals recover by Sunday evening,” Dr Walia said, adding that the disease outbreak happened a few days ago.

Payal Congress MLA Lakhvir Singh Lakha said, “The farmer’s suicide is sad. I will visit the family on Sunday and appeal to the Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh for grant of compensation to the farmer’s family. Efforts are also on get some compensation for farmers who have lost their animals.”

