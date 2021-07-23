For 2nd time this week, Ludhiana’s daily count settles at 4

For the second time this week, Ludhiana recorded four Covid-19 cases in 24 hours even as the death count continued to remain zero. The district had previously recorded four cases on June 19. On the subsequent two days, it had seen 10 and 5 cases respectively.

In more good news, the number of active cases also fell below 100, to settle at 84, for the first time this year.

So far, the district has recorded 87,249 Covid cases, of which 2,093 patients died.

Even as the pandemic’s figures are receding steadily, health experts have been cautioning residents against letting their guard down.