Former Goa MLA dies after altercation with auto driver in Belagavi: Police

Belagavi: Former Goa legislator Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar died after he was struck at least five times by an auto rickshaw driver following a scuffle over a minor road accident in Belagavi on Saturday afternoon, police said. He was 69. Prior to joining politics, Lavoo Suryaji Mamledar was a police officer and retired with the rank of deputy superintendent. (Representational image)

Belagavi deputy superintendent of police (DySP) Rohan Jagadish told HT that the accused auto driver has been identified as Shakeel Sanadi and he was taken into custody.

“The former legislator’s car brushed against Sanadi’s auto on Khade Bazaar road for which the autorickshaw driver chased him and attacked him fatally on the premises of the lodge he booked,” the police officer said.

Quoting eyewitnesses, Jagadish said that Sanadi repeatedly struck Mamledar’s right cheek during the altercation which took place at the hotel’s parking lot. Mamledar collapsed while attempting to walk away from the scene and enter the hotel’s lobby.

According to eyewitnesses and video footage, he fell in front of the reception counter of the hotel. The hotel staff informed police as well as called the emergency ambulance, and shifted him to the government hospital, where he was declared dead.

According to police, the autorickshaw driver followed Mamledar’s car after the latter refused to compensate him for the alleged damage to his vehicle. According to the hotel’s staff, Mamledar was their regular guest.

Mamledar’s daughter Akshata Mamledar, who is a lawyer practising in Goa courts, arrived in Belagavi and filed a first information report at the Market police station.

Jagadish said that the body of Mamledar would be handed over to his family after conducting an autopsy in Belagavi government hospital.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said the Goa government was “in close coordination with the local authorities in Belagavi to ensure a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and to bring those responsible to justice.”

“Deeply anguished by the untimely and tragic passing of Former MLA Shri Lavoo Mamledar in Belagavi today. His dedicated service to the state, both as an officer of the Goa Police and later as a legislator, will always be remembered with gratitude,” Sawant said.

Mamledar won the Goa assembly polls from Ponda constituency on a Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party ticket in 2012. He lost the 2017 polls to the Congress candidate. Later, he joined the Congress party.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Shri Lavoo Mamledar, former MLA of Ponda and a distinguished officer of Goa Police. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and well-wishers in this difficult time,” the Goa Police said in a statement.

The Congress too condoled his death. “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Congress leader and former Ponda MLA Lavu Mamledar during his visit to Belagavi. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, and supporters during this difficult time,” Leader of Opposition in Goa Yuri Alemao, said.