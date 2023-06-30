Ex-MLC, her daughters attacked over land dispute in Ayodhya

LUCKNOW Former MLC from Samajwadi Party and former women wing state president of the party, Leelawati Kushwaha (62), her two daughters and a woman relative of theirs were severely injured in an attack over a land dispute between two brothers in Ayodhya district on Friday morning, said police officials.

Representation photo (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The former MLC and her elder daughter Alka Kushwaha (24) have been referred to the trauma centre of King George’s Medical University in Lucknow as they suffered serious injuries on the head while the younger daughter, Aastha Kushwaha (20), and their relative Durga (28) are undergoing treatment in Ayodhya district hospital.

According to the police, the dispute was over the division of 600 square feet of land between two brothers Rajesh Paswan and Ram Roop Paswan in Lalapurwa locality under Cantt police station limits. Police officials said that the former MLC had purchased one biswa land near the same place and had reached the spot intending to pacify the existing dispute between the two brothers.

Officials added that the group led by Rajesh Paswan attacked Ram Roop Paswan and his family with rods and canes as the confrontation between them turned violent. They said the same people allegedly attacked the former MLC, her daughters, and the relative when they tried to pacify the two groups and save Ram Roop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Circle Officer (CO) of Cantt, Shailendra Singh, said the two brothers had a dispute over the land for the past many years and the local police had initiated preventive measures against both parties under provisions of 107/116 CrPC in the past. He said the police, so far, have not received any formal complaint but the local police have already initiated action in the matter. “The FIR will be registered according to the complaint given by the victims,” he added.