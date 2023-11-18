Realtor arrested for procuring firearms licence on forged documents from Nagaland

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) arrested a realtor, identified as Brajesh Kumar (also known as Tillu), from Lucknow on Saturday. Kumar, who has contested from Hardoi’s Mallawa assembly constituency, was arrested for obtaining a firearms licence through forged documents and concealing his criminal history from Nagaland, according to senior police officials.

STF initiated an investigation into the matter. (HT Photo)

In a press note shared with the media, STF officials confirmed that the firearms licence issued in Verma’s name from Dimapur, Nagaland, raised suspicions during a recent application for the transfer of two licences to his Lucknow address at the Lucknow District Magistrate’s office.

Subsequently, the STF initiated an investigation into the matter. The accused, a native of Bilgram, Hardoi, presently resides in a residential apartment under the jurisdiction of the Sushant Golf City police station. He is involved in large-scale property dealing and real estate business.

Officials revealed that the licences were obtained using forged documents, including a false address in Dimapur, Nagaland, where the accused had never resided. Additionally, criminal cases against him registered at the Cantt police station in Lucknow and the Madhoganj police station in Hardoi were concealed during the licence procurement.

The arrest was made after an FIR was filed against the accused at Qaiserbagh police station in Lucknow on Saturday, based on findings emerging during the verification of his firearms licences. The accused had allegedly purchased a pistol and a rifle from West Bengal using the same licences, using them in Lucknow and Hardoi.

The FIR includes charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, such as 420 for fraud, 467 for forging documents, 468 for using forged documents for cheating, 471 for using forged documents as genuine, and 120-B for criminal conspiracy.

