Former TMC MLA Khokan Das arrested in Prayagraj

: Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Khokan Das, wanted in connection with several cases registered against him in West Bengal, was arrested on Sunday near the Handia toll plaza in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, police said.

Following a transit remand, he was taken back to West Bengal. (For representation only)

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According to the police, Das, the former MLA from Bardhaman Dakshin, was travelling from Delhi to Kolkata in an SUV on Sunday when a joint team of the West Bengal police and the local police arrested him near the Handia toll plaza at approximately 12 noon.

Das faces charges under several serious sections of the law in West Bengal, including extortion.

Prayagraj’s deputy commissioner of police (Gangapur) Kuldeep Singh Gunawat stated, “The West Bengal police team reached Prayagraj and established contact with the local police force.” After arresting Das near the Handia toll plaza, the West Bengal police took him into their custody.

Following a transit remand, he was taken back to West Bengal.

Das, elected on the TMC ticket in 2021, suffered a defeat against BJP candidate Moumita Biswas Mishra in the 2026 assembly elections.

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