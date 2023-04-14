Accused could save Kanjhawala victim, but chose to drive on, say Delhi Police

Four of the accused in the gruesome Kanjhawala accident case — in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged on the underside of a car for around 13km in northwest Delhi on New Years’ Day —intentionally and knowingly dragged the victim for a long distance, despite having many opportunities to save her, the Delhi Police have said in a charge sheet filed before a city court.

Video grab of the car that dragged a 20-year-old woman nearly 13km in northwest Delhi. (File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal on Thursday took cognisance of the 800-page charge sheet, filed on April 1 against seven accused, and listed the matter for further hearing on April 18.

In the early hours of January 1, a Maruti Suzuki Baleno car hit 20-year-old Anjali Kumari when she was on her way home on her scooter. Anjali’s leg got stuck on the underside of the car, which was being driven by four men, and she was dragged for nearly three hours on a stretch of over 13 kilometres.

Delhi Police, in their charge sheet, said the four men in the car — Amit Khanna, Krishan, Manoj Mittal and Mithun — had knowledge that Anjali was stuck under the car as they had stopped the vehicle 500-600 metres from the place of the accident and three of them got off and checked whether she was still stuck under the car or not.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The document further said that the accused had ample opportunities to save her, but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her for a long distance to kill her, which was made certain by their offending act.

The Delhi Police further said that the guilty intent of the accused became clear when the car was driven, dragging the woman, as the crime has been committed in two parts — first, when she was hit by the car and second, when the accused dragged her for a long distance in order to cause her death and for the disappearance of evidence.

The charge sheet said the act was so imminently dangerous that it was sufficient to cause the death, or cause such bodily injury which was likely to cause death, which is why section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been invoked against the four.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was further stated that the remaining three accused —Deepak, Ashutosh and Ankush — have been booked only under sections 201, 212, 182, 34 and 120B of the IPC. Ashutosh was also booked under 5/180 (Providing vehicle to a person unauthorized to drive) of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Currently, Amit, Deepak, Manoj, Krishan, and Mithun are under judicial custody while Ankush and Ashutosh have been granted bail in the matter.