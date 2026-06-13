Four die near Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall; three from same family: Police

Four persons, three from the same family drowned in Goa’s Dudhsagar waterfall on Saturday, police said. The state government issued warnings against entering waterbodies during the ongoing monsoon season. (Representative Image/ iStock)

The deceased were identified as Hiranna Mader (22), Ramanna (19) and Laxman Mader (19), and Vijay Sajili (25).

According to police, a group of five boarded Vasco Colem local train at 9am from Vasco da Gama towards Dudhsagar before trekking some distance to the river that flows from the waterfall for a picnic before their colleges reopen next week.

People present on the spot and witnesses said that the five boys went into the river, while only one remained close to the bank. According to witnesses, locals rushed to help, however, by the time the four were retrieved, they were already dead.

“We rushed to the sport and while onlookers were able to save one of the five boys, four others were found dead upon retrieval,” police said.

“We have begun inquest proceedings and have sent the bodies for post mortem examination,” a police added.

Four were studying at the MES Vasant Joshi College of Arts and Commerce at Zuarinagar in Sancoale on the outskirts of the port town of Vasco da Gama and were residing in Vasco and Chicalim.

The state government issued warnings against entering waterbodies during the ongoing monsoon season, a time at which currents can be unpredictable. Official tours cease during this period and while lifeguards continue to man certain spots, the river is largely unguarded along its length.