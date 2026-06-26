Four family members killed, three injured in Saharanpur road accident

Four members of a family were killed and three others sustained injuries after a car crashed into their vehicle on the Dehradun–Panchkula Highway in Saharanpur district on Friday afternoon.

Three other family members Praveen, Sahdev and another woman also identified as Preeti suffered critical injuries (For representation only)

The family was travelling from Mandhora village in Haryana’s Sonipat district to Haridwar on a pilgrimage when the accident took place near Halgoya village under the Rampur Maniharan police station area.

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According to police, the family’s car was heading towards Haridwar when another car, coming at high speed from behind, allegedly lost control and rammed into it. The impact badly damaged the family’s vehicle and trapped the occupants inside.

Local residents and passing motorists rushed to the spot and helped rescue the victims. All the injured were taken to the district hospital by 108 ambulance service.

Doctors declared four people dead on arrival. The deceased were identified as Charan Singh, his wife Sudesh, daughter-in-law Preeti and grandson Shivansh. Three other family members Praveen, Sahdev and another woman also identified as Preeti suffered critical injuries. They are undergoing treatment at the hospital, where their condition remains serious.

A team from the Rampur Maniharan police station reached the spot, took both damaged vehicles into custody and started an investigation into the accident. Superintendent of Police Abhinandan said the driver of the car fled after the accident. “CCTV cameras in the area are being examined. The families of the deceased and the injured have been informed. Further legal action will be taken after the investigation is completed,” he said.

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