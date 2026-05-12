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Four of family killed as house fire triggers cylinder blast in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

Four of family killed as house fire triggers cylinder blast in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

Published on: May 12, 2026 11:50 pm IST
PTI |
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Durg, Four members of a family, two of them minors, were killed after a fire engulfed their house and a cooking gas cylinder subsequently exploded in a town in Chhattisgarh's Durg district on Tuesday, police said.

Four of family killed as house fire triggers cylinder blast in Chhattisgarh's Durg district

The incident occurred in the Khapri Road area of Kumhari town in the afternoon, a senior police official said.

The deceased were identified by police as Homdas Vaishnav , Lakshmi Vaishnav , Chandani and Gopika .

Prima facie, the fire appears to have been triggered by a short circuit, following which the cooking gas cylinder exploded, leading to the death of the four house occupants, the official said.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel from the Kumhari police station, administrative officials and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot and launched firefighting and rescue operations, he said.

A forensic team examined the site and further investigation was underway to ascertain the exact cause of the blaze, the official added.

Sai directed the district administration to provide accommodation and food to other members of the family and ordered a detailed probe into the incident.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four of family killed as house fire triggers cylinder blast in Chhattisgarh's Durg district
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Four of family killed as house fire triggers cylinder blast in Chhattisgarh's Durg district
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