Four open jails await curfew violators in Ludhiana

With Ludhiana set to go into a 17-hour curfew everyday from today, police on Sunday notified four open jails across the city to detain the violators.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said the open jails have been set up at New SD School, Bahadurke Road, Indoor Stadium on Pakhowal Road, Guru Nanak Stadium and Valmiki Bhawan in Moti Nagar. He said the curfew violators will be detained here for 24 hours and later shifted to the Ludhiana central jail if needed.

The police chief said that ADCP-level officials have been deputed as assistant superintendents of jails at these four locations.

Besides, 2, 000 police personnel, including senior officials, will be on ground to ensure the implementation of the curfew orders. Police will also install check points near the main markets and increasing patrolling to keep tabs on the internal parts of the city.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said that despite stern warnings, residents can be seen roaming around the city. “Even shopkeepers are lax about social distancing and can often be seen allowing people to gather in their shops. If we come to know of any such violations, we will round up the violators and send them to the open jails,” she said.

Jain further said police have been charging such violators with Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code. In such cases, the accused could avail bail immediately after being arrested.

Even in 2020, police had set up open jails to lodge lockdown violators.