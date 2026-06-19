Four wildlife rescue centres to become operational in UP soon

In a major initiative to address human-wildlife conflict and ease the relocation of captured conflict animals, particularly leopards and tigers, four wildlife rescue centres established at Ranipur, Pilibhit, Sohagi Barwa and Meerut are set to become operational in the coming days. For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

Principal chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Anuradha Vemuri announced this during a recently concluded workshop at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve.

Forest officials said the centres will function as rapid-response and medical rehabilitation hubs, strengthening the state’s capacity to handle wildlife emergencies.

The need for dedicated rescue facilities became evident last year when an unprecedented number of conflict animals, especially leopards, were captured from the Dudhwa buffer zone. The surge placed immense pressure on existing facilities, with reserve forests and state zoos already operating beyond their carrying capacities. As a result, the forest department faced significant challenges in identifying suitable locations for relocating rescued animals.

Equipped with veterinary units, operation theatres and quarantine facilities, the new centres are expected to ease space constraints and improve wildlife management. Authorities said the facilities will help treat, stabilise and assess captured animals locally before their rehabilitation and release into suitable forest habitats, reducing the need for prolonged captivity and helping contain public concern during wildlife conflict situations.