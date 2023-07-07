4-year-old boy tortured by father found tied up, hurt at Assam home: Police

SILCHAR: A four-year-old boy tortured by his father was rescued by the police in Assam’s Tinsukia district when they raided his house and found the little boy tied up with a rope, police said on Friday.

Tinsukia SP Gaurav Avijit Dilip said that the man was arrested after rescuing the injured child. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The child had injury marks on his body, particularly his hands, and spoke about his father hurting him with a hammer and nails, a police officer said.

Tinsukia superintendent of police Gaurav Avijit Dilip said that the man, Santosh Debnath, was arrested after rescuing the injured child.

“Based on a complaint, our team first rescued the kid and detained the father for allegedly torturing the minor. A case has been registered against the man under several charges of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and further investigation is going on,” he said.

The complaint was filed by the child’s mother. She had been in a relationship with the driver. When they separated two years ago, the driver kept custody of the child.

The mother told reporters that the suspect had been torturing the child for some time. “He tied the son, thrashed him and used a hammer to injure the kid’s fingers. He has deep wounds,” she said in her complaint.

According to the police, they found the kid tied with rope and his fingers had injuries.

“The kid’s hands and legs were tied with a rope. He was bleeding and the injury marks on his hands were visible. We took him to Digboi civil hospital for a medical checkup,” said an official of Digboi police station.

The child will be produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) which shall record his statement.