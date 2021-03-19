From April 1, mine tags a must for heavy vehicles

KANPUR From April 1, mine tags will be mandatory for heavy vehicles such as trucks and dumpers engaged in transporting sand, crushed stones or red sand.

Any vehicle without mine tag would not be allowed to transport such material, said Kunwar Bahadur Singh, district mining officer.

“We are in the process of issuing mine tags and it will be completed by March 26. Any truck found plying without mine tag would be seized and legal action will be taken against the owner,” he said.

In Kanpur, 2,000 vehicles have been identified for tagging. The tag would cost ₹187 plus GST, he said adding, tagging was being done at four places- Laghuakhera, Naubasta, Sajeti and Ghatampur.

“Any vehicle registered anywhere in UP and involved with mining related operations can be tagged in Kanpur. The directorate of geology and mining has made a list of vehicles to be tagged,” he added.

Kanpur is strategically located as trucks coming from districts where mining takes place pass through the city while taking the highways.

The move is part of the plan to check illegal mining and overloading. As part from it, the toll plaza would be equipped with RFID scanner, which would be available at highways. Two hand-held scanners were being provided to the district mining office.

The mine tags would be connected to the command and control centre set up in Lucknow.