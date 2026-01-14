From comfort to renunciation: 25-year-old embraces ascetic life at Sangam

Marking the beginning of the new year on January 1, 2026, Amar Kamal Rastogi, a 25-year-old from Maharajganj in Rae Bareli district, embraced the austere path of renunciation, giving up a life of comfort, luxury and assets valued at over ₹1.5 crore after arriving in the Sangam city during the ongoing Magh Mela 2026. Amar Kamal Rastogi with his guru after embracing life of an ascetic at Magh Mela in Prayagraj (HT )

Immersed in the powerful spiritual atmosphere of the Sangam, Amar Kamal felt a deep pull towards Sanatan values. Once accustomed to air-conditioned rooms, a well-appointed office, and a multi-storey home, he made the decision to dedicate his life entirely to spiritual service. He transferred all his property to his parents and, following a formal ceremony, symbolically applied the sacred sand of the Sangam to his forehead—marking his passage into an ascetic life.

In Rae Bareli, Amar Kamal ran a Jan Seva Kendra and lived a luxurious lifestyle that included frequenting luxury hotels and expensive restaurants. He is the only brother to three sisters: one now manages the Jan Seva Kendra, another is employed with Punjab National Bank in Lucknow, and the youngest is still pursuing her studies. With his earnings, Amar Kamal had constructed two four-storey buildings on the Rae Bareli main road, which are currently valued at over ₹1.5 crore.

The young seer shared: “After arriving in Prayagraj for the first time on January 1, I experienced a strong sense of detachment (vairagya). While crossing the Mahavir Pontoon Bridge in the Magh Mela area, I met Mahamandaleshwar Gopaldas, a seer of the Vaishnav Akhada, and expressed my desire to renounce worldly life.”

The seer initially tried to dissuade him. However, seeing Amar Kamal’s firm resolve, he performed the chaurakarma (ritual head shaving), adorned him with a munj sacred thread, and formally initiated him into seerhood.

Upon his initiation, Amar Kamal Rastogi was given a new spiritual name: Yashvani Das. He has since resolved to live a life of complete renunciation, now sleeping on a straw bed even through the harsh winter.

Reflecting on his journey, Yashvani Das mentioned that he holds a graduation degree in Education, Hindi, and Sociology, and had originally planned to pursue law. He also shared that he had been associated with Christian teachings for the past three years, though he never formally converted. He recalled, “My inclination was there, but everything changed the moment I reached the Sangam. Here, I found my true calling.”

Mahamandaleshwar Gopaldas explained that it was the youth’s deep desire to embrace the life of an ascetic that prompted the seer to accept him as a disciple and perform the seerhood rituals. He added that even his sister, who came to the camp and spent two days trying to convince him to return home, could not change his mind.

Yashvani Das has pledged to devote his entire life to the service of Sanatan Dharma, having left behind material wealth for spiritual fulfillment.