From glamour to grass roots politics: Panchayat election set for model turn in Jaunpur

An actress and former Miss India contestant is looking to make a seamless transition from the world of glamour to grass roots politics and rural development.

Deeksha Singh will contest the panchayat election in Jaunpur district this month. She will try her luck for the post of zila panchayat member from ward number 26 in Buxa development area and file her nomination on Sunday. Voting for the panchayat elections is scheduled on April 15 in Jaunpur.

“There is no rule that a person from the glamour world cannot join politics. A few things happen automatically. In childhood, I had no idea that I would enter the glamour world, but I did. I participated in the Miss India contest. Now, I am going to contest an election,” she said in response to a query from reporters in Jaunpur.

Deeksha is known for her popular album “Rabba Mehar Karen”. She has also acted in a web series, written the story of the film Ishq Tera and featured in a number of TV commercials.

“I am entering politics with an aim to play a long innings to bring transformation in my entire district, including my village,” she said.

Her Jaunpur connect comes from the fact that her father Jeetendra Singh, a Goa-based businessman, belongs to Chitaudi village in Buxa area of the eastern UP district. He was the motivating force for her entry into politics, she added.

Talking about her new aim, she said, “My village has lagged behind and I will work to make it well developed.” She also has plans to promote girls’ education in the region.

Dismissing notions that she was not aware of life in the hinterland, she said, “Don’t think that I am not acquainted with my village and the entire area. Till the age of eight, I lived in Jaunpur. I studied in a Montessori school here. Thereafter, I, along with my parents, went to Goa. I and completed my education there and my graduation in English literature from a college in Goa.”

She said that she used to visit her village several times every year.

“I have participated in political debates in my college days. Equipping villages with basic facilities is the solution to many problems. I want to transform my village and the adjoining areas. Therefore, I am going to contest the panchayat election,” she said.

Asked about her role model in politics, Deeksha said, “As a politician, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is very good. He is working tirelessly. His hard work inspires me.”

She also praised the UP government led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.