From Kashi to Dibrugarh: ‘Country’s longest river cruise to make over 50 pitstops, boost tourism’

VARANASI Ahead of the January 13 event in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the country’s longest river cruise between Varanasi and Dibrugarh (Assam), Uttar Pradesh tourism department officials have said that the “luxurious voyage” will boost tourism in Kashi. Terming it another feather in Varanasi’s cap, the officials said that the Ganga Vilas Cruise will cover 3,200 kilometres in 50 days.

Explaining the route of the Ganga Vilas Cruise, the officials said that the ship would pass through the rivers of India and Bangladesh and make stops at over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites. The cruise will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park.

According to a state government spokesperson, the Ganga Vilas Cruise, which left the shores of Kolkata on December 22 with 32 Swiss tourists on board, will reach Varanasi on January 6. As per the official website, Ganga Vilas has a capacity of 80 passengers. It is a luxury river cruise vessel with 18 suites and all other associated facilities.

“The cruise comprises 18 tastefully adorned suites. It is built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. Ganga Vilas blends cultural and modern amenities with minimalistic designs and defines the boutique experiences on the water. The suites have soothing interiors with dedicated color palettes. These have been furnished with numerous amenities such as a bathroom with shower, convertible beds, French balcony, LED TV, safe, smoke detectors, life vest, and sprinklers,” said officials of the U.P. tourism department.

Besides, the cruise will also have a grand restaurant, spa, and sundeck. “Its 40-seater restaurant, located on the Main Deck, consists of a few buffet counters serving Continental and Indian delicacies. The al fresco ambiance of the Upper Deck features a bar furnished with Real Teak Steamer Chairs and coffee tables that are enough to give one-of-its-kind cruising experience to the guests,” officials added.

Meanwhile, Kaushal Raj Sharma, divisional commissioner of Varanasi, said that arrangements for the launching ceremony of the cruise are going on a war-footing basis. Besides, we have also held a meeting with the officials to ensure safety for the cruise and its passengers.