IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / Fugitive Sidhana addresses Punjab rally, says farm laws must be repealed
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fugitive Sidhana addresses Punjab rally, says farm laws must be repealed

Mehraj (Bathinda): Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police for allegedly instigating violence during the farmers’ tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day, addressed a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s native Mehraj sub-urban town in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:42 PM IST

Mehraj (Bathinda): Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police for allegedly instigating violence during the farmers’ tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day, addressed a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s native Mehraj sub-urban town in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon.

Sidhana, who has been evading arrest, spent about two hours at the stage and left the venue on a motorbike. He was escorted out of the rally site at the grain market by a large gathering of his supporters.

Delhi Police have announced 1 lakh reward for information leading to Sidhana’s arrest who is resident of Bathinda. There was a heavy deployment of Punjab Police at Mehraj but Sidhana reached the stage without any resistance by cops.

Bathinda range inspector general of police (IGP) Jaskaran Singh said since Sidhana is not facing any case in Punjab, “there was no question of arresting him”.

“He is wanted by Delhi Police and they may have an action plan. We will provide all possible support if our counterparts in Delhi ask for it. Police deployment was made to ensure law and order at the event,” said the IG.

While the Delhi Police did not offer any official statement on why Sidhana could not be arrested despite him turning up at the rally in Punjab, a police officer who did not want to be named said, “Sidhana’s arrest is our top priority and his movements are being tracked. Our teams which have been sent to Punjab to arrest the suspects are facing resistance from locals. We have arrested suspects like Deep Sidhu and others from Punjab and other states. Sidhana will also be caught soon.”

It was apparent show of strength by Sidhana, who had unsuccessfully contested from Rampura Phul assembly segment as a candidate of the People’s Party of Punjab (PPP) in 2012. The PPP was floated by the state finance minister and Bathinda MLA Manpreet Singh Badal who later merged his party with the Congress.

During his speech, Sidhana cautioned the leadership of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the protest against the three farm laws, for accepting anything less than the repeal of the contentious laws.

“The farmers’ agitation will be intensified to ensure the three farm laws are withdrawn. There is no question of agreeing to any amendments or suspension of the laws for 18 months,” Sidhana said.

No prominent farmer leader spoke on the occasion. Speakers also questioned SKM leaders for dubbing Punjabi film actor Deep Sidhu, arrested in connection with Red Fort violence, as ‘gaddar’ (traitor) to the farmers’ cause.

Other speakers raised the demand for release of Sidhu and withdrawal of case against Sidhana.

Talking about cases of rioting against protesters, Sidhana said: “Capt Amarinder Singh will have to explain to the public if Punjab Police helps Delhi Police in arresting anyone booked for the (January 26) violence.”

He even exhorted his supporters to “hold Delhi Police hostage”. “Leaders like BKU president Balbir Singh Rajewal may have repeatedly ducked media questions on farmer leadership’s silence on police action against me. Leaders of Samyukt Kisan Morcha leaders are also facing criminal complaints after January 26 incident. But I assure them our supporters will not let the police arrest them,” said Sidhana.

Leaders of Sikh radical organisations such as Dal Khalsa and Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) were instrumental behind organising the rally. Dal Khalsa spokesperson Kanwar Pal Singh said the SKM should chalk out a plan to gherao Parliament again.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Tears and smiles as Ravi walks gets bail

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Eight days ago, 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with the Toolkit case, broke down when she was first produced by the Delhi police in the Patiala House Court
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Plan to stop waterlogging under Minto Bridge delayed; govt to float new tender this month

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi government’s plan to develop an independent drainage system under the Minto Road railway bridge, which inundates almost every time the city is battered by a spell of heavy rain, has been delayed by at least six months, senior officials involved in the project said on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

All parties agree to support proposal to save new Chandni Chowk Hanuman temple

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:46 PM IST
New Delhi All political parties in the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Tuesday came to a consensus to “support” a proposal to grant legal status to a makeshift structure that has come up in place of a recently-demolished Hanuman temple on the central verge of main Chandni Chowk road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Red Fort violence: Two arrested from Jammu

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Tuesday said they have arrested two “key conspirators” and “active participants” wanted in connection with the violence and vandalism at the Red Fort during the farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

AAP-BJP spar during south civic body house meeting over alleged scholarship scam

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:44 PM IST
New Delhi: The House meeting of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) witnessed chaos on Tuesday with councillors of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) shouting slogans against each other on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Fugitive Sidhana addresses Punjab rally, says farm laws must be repealed

By Vishal Joshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:42 PM IST
Mehraj (Bathinda): Gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana, who is wanted by Delhi Police for allegedly instigating violence during the farmers’ tractor rally at Red Fort on Republic Day, addressed a rally organised by Sikh hardliners at Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s native Mehraj sub-urban town in Bathinda district on Tuesday afternoon
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for making amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections Rules, 2012. (HT FILE)
The chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval for making amendments to the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Act, 1994 and Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Elections Rules, 2012. (HT FILE)
others

Himachal cabinet gives nod for holding MC polls on party symbols

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet gave nod to hold municipal corporation elections on party symbols
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deceased Gunner Sayan Gosh of the artillery regiment. (HT PHOTO)
Deceased Gunner Sayan Gosh of the artillery regiment. (HT PHOTO)
others

Soldier dead, 2 others injured in accidental fire in Akhnoor

By HT Correspondent, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:55 PM IST
A gunner of the artillery regiment died and two others were injured at a field firing range during a live firing training in Akhnoor sector of Jammu on Tuesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Women, along with their families, raise slogans at the Press Enclave in Srinagar before marching up to the Lal Chowk on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
Women, along with their families, raise slogans at the Press Enclave in Srinagar before marching up to the Lal Chowk on Tuesday. (HT PHOTO)
others

Pak-origin wives of Kashmiri men stage protest, seek citizenship or deportation

By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:51 PM IST
Women having origin in Pakistan or Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), who had married Kashmiri men and came to Jammu and Kashmir under the 2010 amnesty policy for former militants by then chief minister Omar Abdullah, staged a protest in Srinagar on Tuesday, demanding citizenship or deportation to Pakistan
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Pune district reports 1,195 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours on Tuesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 09:40 PM IST
Pune district reported a spike on Tuesday, as 1,195 new Covid-19 cases were reported in 24 hours by the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

With colleges shut, rural students returning to Pune stuck between a rock and a hard place

By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:30 PM IST
PUNE The Pune district collector’s announcement on the closure of schools, colleges and private coaching classes till February 28, has caught students from the rural parts of the state, who had started returning to Pune to join offline classes, between a rock and a hard place
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Home isolation keeps pressure on bed availability at bay... for now... dist admin claims to be ready

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 08:15 PM IST
PUNE The district administration claims to be at the ready to ensure enough of beds are available for Covid-19 patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC instructs pvt hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds for Covid-19 patients

By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:52 PM IST
PUNE In the light of increasing Covid-19 cases in the city, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has issued instructions to all private hospitals to reserve 2,000 beds, in total, for Covid-19 patients
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

BJP alleges FIR against Mahadik for violating Covid norms is “political vendetta”

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:33 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Police, late on Monday, registered a case against BJP leader and former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik and two others for violating Covid-19 norms at a wedding reception held on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Sangli mayoral polls a jolt for BJP: NCP-Cong win mayor, dy mayor’s seats

By Yogesh Joshi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 07:26 PM IST
PUNE The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a setback on Tuesday when some of its corporators voted in favour of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress candidate in the mayoral elections of the Sangli-Kupwad municipal corporation
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP