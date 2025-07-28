Fumigation at Bulandshahr school: 25 students hospitalised after inhaling toxic fumes

At least 25 students of a government Inter college in Kanona village, under the Khanpur police station limits of Bulandshahr district, were hospitalised on Monday after falling unconscious when a fumigation drive was carried out on the school premises. The incident triggered panic and chaos in the school as students began collapsing inside classrooms. Students had to be rushed to the CHC Syana for treatment (HT File Photo)

Being a large institution, the fumigation drive which began on Saturday, continued on Monday. While students took classes, the common areas were treated with the insecticide.

However, as the chemical fog spread through the school, several students started experiencing severe discomfort, including nausea, vomiting, facial irritation, dizziness, and difficulty in breathing. Teachers and school staff rushed to help the affected students and arranged for immediate medical attention.

The affected students were rushed to nearby private hospitals and the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Syana. While most students are said to be in stable condition, a few remain under observation.

Parents of the students were informed via phone calls from the school administration, prompting many to rush to the hospital. Several parents expressed outrage over the administration’s decision to conduct fumigation during school hours. “Why was fumigation allowed when classes were in progress?” questioned a concerned parent.

A team from the local administration and the education department arrived at the college soon after the incident and initiated a probe. Preliminary findings suggest that the fumigation was carried out without proper safety precautions, exposing students to toxic fumes.

Circle officer (CO) Prakhar Pandey confirmed that around 25 students fell ill due to exposure to the insecticide fumes. “Students complained of vomiting and burning sensations on their faces. Police teams were immediately dispatched and necessary arrangements were made for treatment,” he said.

Four of the students were admitted to the CHC in Syana. CO Pandey also noted that some students were fasting, which may have intensified their symptoms.