3-day G20 summit to start in Kashi today, city decked up

VARANASI The spiritual city of Varanasi is all set to host an array of G20 events for three days, starting Monday, and showcase the state’s rich ancient and cultural heritage to the world.

G-20 delegates will also participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Kashi. (HT Photo)

Representatives of 20 leading countries of the world and delegates from other partner countries will participate in the meeting of the Agriculture Working Group that is set to take place from April 17 to 19. To ensure a grand organisation of G20 events, the Yogi government has made complete arrangements. The focus will be on promoting nutritious foods, food security and environment-friendly farming to keep the whole world healthy.

With the motto of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family), India is hosting the G-20 this year. There will be a total of six G-20 meetings in Varanasi. The first of these meetings is starting from Monday. For this, on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the entire city has been decked up. Along with this, tight security arrangements have also been made. The main meeting of G-20 will be held at Hotel Taj. After this, there will also be a programme of Kashi tour for the guests, which mainly includes boating programs in Sarnath, Ganga, the abode of Lord Buddha.

In addition, G-20 delegates will also participate in the world-famous Ganga Aarti at Kashi. Guests from all over the world will also witness the skills of the traditional handicraftsmen of Kashi.

G-20 NATIONS

Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the European Union.