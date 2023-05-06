G-20 meet preparations: Buildings from Chauka Ghat to Namo Ghat to undergo face lift

The facade of the buildings on either side of the road from Chauka Ghat to Namo Ghat will be painted on a particular theme as part of preparations for the upcoming G-20 meeting of development ministers, scheduled in Varanasi, from June 11 to 13.

A team of officials led by Sanjay Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), and Meenakshi Pandey, nodal officer, walked from Chauka Ghat to Namo Ghat and made people aware about the event. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A team of government officials led by Sanjay Kumar, additional district magistrate (finance and revenue), and Meenakshi Pandey, nodal officer, walked from Chauka Ghat to Namo Ghat and from Golgadda to Maidagin intersection and made people aware about the event.

Pandey said that the team will contact owners of all buildings (private / commercial) located along the route and motivate them for facade-painting according to the prescribed theme. This work will be completed with public participation.

The work of beautification of all shops/business establishments, residential buildings through skirting and lighting will also be completed, she said.

It will be ensured that electric poles and unipoles in the route/cluster are painted through the public cooperation/electricity department, Pandey added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She said that in the determined cluster, the team identified certain locations for beautification with the help of the horticulture department. Simultaneously, private building owners/owners of business establishments will also be asked to get their buildings beautified.

Haphazardly installed hoardings along the route will be removed by the team in coordination with Varanasi Municipal Corporation and Varanasi Development Authority.

Pandey said that instructions were given to remove unnecessary signboards, which are against the standards of the Varanasi Development Authority.

Encroachment on either side of the route will be removed by a team with the help of the municipal corporation and police department, added Pandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON