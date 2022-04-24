Gang makes away with garments worth 8 lakh in Ludhiana

Burglars broke into a readymade garment store in Guru Nanak Nagar, Jamalpur, and decamped with garments worth ₹8 lakh on Saturday morning.

The complainant, Paramjeet Singh, 26, of Khasi Kalan village, who is the owner of the store, said, “I learnt of the burglary when shopkeepers in the area called to tell me that the shutter of my shop had been broken open. According to CCTV cameras in the area, the accused turned up at the market at around 1am.They broke open the shutter and left around 4am after loading their spoils in their vehicle.”

“They were in the store for three hours! Not a scrap of cloth was left behind,” the complainant said, adding that cops from two police stations reached the spot after he called the police control room.

Cops suspect that it is the handiwork of the same gang that had struck at two other ready-made garment stores in February. The gang is known to use a Mahindra Bolero as its getaway car. Owners of garment stores were panic -stricken on learning of the gang’s third strike.

However, investigation was delayed by around two hours as cops of Division 7 and Jamalpur police station could not decide under whose jurisdiction the robbery fell. Ultimately, the Jamalpur police station took the case.

The burglars also took CCTV cameras and digital video recorders from the store. However, they were captured on the cameras installed in neighbouring stores.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, SHO Jamalpur police station. said an FIR will be lodged after recording the victims’ statement.