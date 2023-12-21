Gang of burglars busted, three held with valuables

Khuldabad police on Thursday busted a notorious gang of burglars and arrested three of its members with stolen valuables and cash here. (Pic for representation)

The kingpin of the gang hails from Bihar but commits thefts and other crimes in Prayagraj, police said.

ACP Satyendra Kumar Tiwari said acting on a tip off, the police team under inspector Vinod Kumar Sonkar and sub-inspector Vijay Prakash arrested Mohd Fateh Khan aka Rashid of Katihar district of Bihar, Monu aka Irfan of Kareli and Mohd Hamid aka Atul of Chakia locality. Questioning from them revealed that they used to commit thefts. The stolen jewellery worth several lakhs and cash ₹3,410 was recovered from them on their confession.

Questioning from them revealed that Fateh Khan was the kingpin of the gang. Hailing from Bihar, Khan used to live in a slum in Kasari Masari area. He and other gang members used to carry out reconnaissance of homes on pretext of buying scrap. They used to target locked houses whose owners have been away for some time.

The gang was involved in several burglaries in Kareli, Khuldabad, Dhumanganj, and Atarsuiya. Further investigations revealed that Fateh Khan had 17 cases lodged against him at Khuldabad, Dhumanganj, Kareli, Atarsuiya for theft, explosive act and other serious sections of IPC.