Gang of robbers busted in Patiala; lured victims using fake currency

Patiala Police have busted an interstate gang of robbers operating in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi on Monday with the arrest of five of its members, including the kingpin. The district police had launched a hunt for them in a ₹3 lakh robbery in Patran area on May 9.

The arrested accused are from Jind district in Haryana and have been identified as kingpin Vijay Kumar, 43; Sanjeev, 26; Satinder Singh, 35; Sunny Sharma, 34, and Sunny Kanari, 24.

Patiala senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Kumar Garg said the kingpin Vijay had 53 cases of murder, dacoity, cheating and kidnapping registered against him across the four states.

He added that the accused lured their targets after offering them fake currency that they could try and circulate as genuine. Once their target became convinced that the fake currency would work, the gang members lured him/her into buying fake currency from them by paying just half the amount.

“The gang called their victim to a secluded place for the supposed transaction and robbed them of their money. The accused donned police uniforms during the crime,” the SSP said, adding that the same modus operandi was used in the Patran case.