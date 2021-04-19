Gang that lifted Bullet bikes busted in Ludhiana, 3 arrested

The division number 5 police on Saturday busted a gang of thieves involved in stealing Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycles with the arrest of three members. As many as seven bikes were recovered from their possession.

The accused were identified as Virsa Singh, 29, Harshdeep Singh, 18, of Galib Kalan village, Jagraon, Harjinder Singh alias Bobby of Bhindar Kalan village, Moga. Their two accomplices –Gurman Singh and Hinda – both residents of Galib Kalan village, are yet to be arrested.

The police arrested the accused during a special checking and recovered vehicles following the information provided by them.

The accused confessed to have stolen a total of eight motorcycles from different parts of the city, including four from near the Leisure Valley, Sarabha Nagar, and the rest from Mall Road, Malhar Road, and outside a shopping mall on Ferozepur Road. The accused said that they used to target special models of the Bullet bikes because they could be sold for higher profits.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, station house officer, division number 5 police station, said that the accused used to come to Ludhiana to steal the vehicles and flee back immediately. They used master keys to steal them. Virsa Singh, who is an auto mechanic, used to break the locks when the master keys didn’t work and get the vehicles started.

The accused had been involved in vehicle lifting since January 2021 to make easy money. They were produced before the court on Sunday and were sent to two-day police remand for further questioning.