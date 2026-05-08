Gangster Prince Khan’s property attached amid viral video against Dhanbad SSP

The Dhanbad district police on Friday carried out attachment proceedings at the Wasseypur residence of fugitive gangster Prince Khan amid growing political controversy over a viral video allegedly released by the gangster from abroad, people aware of the development said.

Representative image. (HT File)

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A joint team of Bank More police station and Bhuli Out Post police conducted the action following an order issued by a Dhanbad court. A large police force was deployed during the operation carried out at Qumar Makhdami Road of Wasseypur.

Officials said police had earlier also conducted similar actions at properties linked to the gangster, but he still remains out of reach. Police claim that Khan is currently operating his network while hiding in Pakistan.

Bhuli OP in-charge Bishwajit Thakur said, “Continuous action is being taken against the Prince Khan gang and its associates”. He added that several people linked to the network have been arrested in recent days while questioning of other suspects is continuing.

The police action came a day after a video purportedly released by Prince Khan went viral on social media in Jharkhand on Wednesday. In the video, Khan allegedly levelled serious allegations against Dhanbad Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar, accusing him of supporting coal and land mafias and threatening businessmen.

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{{^usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi claimed to have shared an edited portion of the video on his social media handles and demanded a high-level impartial probe into the allegations. He also sought the immediate removal of the SSP pending investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi claimed to have shared an edited portion of the video on his social media handles and demanded a high-level impartial probe into the allegations. He also sought the immediate removal of the SSP pending investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Babulal Marandi, in a post on X, shared a video allegedly released by gangster Prince Khan and claimed that it had brought “several grave allegations regarding the nexus between the administrative machinery and mafia elements into the public discourse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Babulal Marandi, in a post on X, shared a video allegedly released by gangster Prince Khan and claimed that it had brought “several grave allegations regarding the nexus between the administrative machinery and mafia elements into the public discourse.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “This matter is not confined to a single individual; rather, it raises profound questions about the state’s law and order and the credibility of its administration,” Marandi further stated in his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This matter is not confined to a single individual; rather, it raises profound questions about the state’s law and order and the credibility of its administration,” Marandi further stated in his post. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Reacting to the controversy, former Dhanbad Congress town president Baibhav Sinha defended the SSP through a social media post. He questioned whether videos released by criminals allegedly operating from Pakistan should be treated as credible evidence against police officers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reacting to the controversy, former Dhanbad Congress town president Baibhav Sinha defended the SSP through a social media post. He questioned whether videos released by criminals allegedly operating from Pakistan should be treated as credible evidence against police officers. {{/usCountry}}

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Prince Khan has been absconding for a long time and is wanted in several serious criminal cases, including murder, extortion, firing, and criminal intimidation. Meanwhile, a key member of the Prince Khan gang, Saif Abbas Naqvi, who was reportedly hiding in Dubai along with Prince Khan, was arrested by Dhanbad Police at Kolkata airport on April 19. During his six-day police remand, he allegedly revealed several details regarding the operations of the Prince Khan gang.

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