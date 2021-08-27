Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gangster Puneet Bains’ aide held with 512gm heroin in Ludhiana

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 27, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The accused in STF custody in Ludhiana on Thursday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

The Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana arrested a 25-year-old man with 512gm heroin on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Sahil Kanda, 25, of New Chandar Nagar. As per the police, he is already facing trial in several criminal cases, including rape, robbery and gambling. He is also a member of the gang led by Puneet Bains alias Mani Bains.

Inspector Harbans Singh, in-charge of STF Ludhiana, said police arrested the accused following a tip-off on Wednesday night when he was near Kitchlu Nagar. The accused was crossing the area on his scooter.

The STF stopped him for checking and found 512gm heroin hidden in his scooter. The accused told the police that he is unemployed and earns money by selling drugs. He used to procure heroin from Delhi and sell it among addicts. He has been into drug peddling for the past two years, he further told the cops.

A case under Sections 21, 25, 61 and 85 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act has been registered against the accused at STF, Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar (Mohali). More information is expected from him during questioning.

The STF produced the accused before the court on Thursday from where he was sent to five-day police custody.

