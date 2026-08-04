Gangster Sujit Sinha killed in encounter during ‘escape’ bid; family questions police theory

Jharkhand’s notorious gangster Sujit Sinha was killed in a police encounter late Sunday night in Jamtara district after he allegedly tried to escape while being shifted from Sahibganj Mandal Jail to Dhanbad jail, officials said.

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According to people close to the development, Sinha, who originally hailed from Medininagar in Palamau district, was being escorted in a convoy of four vehicles when one of the escort vehicles developed a tyre puncture near Supaideeh village under Jamtara police station on Sahibganj-Govindpur highway.

While Sinha was being shifted to another vehicle, he asked to use the toilet. As soon as he was taken out, he allegedly snatched the rifle of a security personnel and tried to flee. He also allegedly opened fire on the escort team, prompting retaliatory firing in self-defence, they said.

Sinha sustained bullet injuries in the exchange of fire. A medical team reached the spot and declared him dead. Senior police officers, including Jamtara SP Shambhu Kumar Singh, reached the scene and supervised the investigation.

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{{^usCountry}} “The accused tried to snatch a jawan’s weapon and fired at the police team. The escort team responded in self-defence. All legal procedures are being followed and the incident is under investigation,” Shambhu Kumar Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The accused tried to snatch a jawan’s weapon and fired at the police team. The escort team responded in self-defence. All legal procedures are being followed and the incident is under investigation,” Shambhu Kumar Singh said. {{/usCountry}}

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According to people close to the development, a magistrate-led inquiry, post-mortem examination and videography of the autopsy would be conducted as per procedure. An FSL team from Ranchi has been asked to examine the spot, while the CID is also expected to assist in the investigation.

On Monday, a three-member medical board conducted the post-mortem under the supervision of a magistrate. Doctors recovered two bullets from Sinha’s body during the examination. They said the exact cause of death and the nature of the injuries would be confirmed only after the final post-mortem report, adding that some bullets might have passed through the body. Family members later reached the mortuary to claim the body.

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Sinha had a long criminal record and was considered one of Jharkhand’s most wanted gangsters. According to official records, he was linked to several cases of extortion, murder, attempted murder and illegal arms supply. Investigators have also alleged that he had changed alliances with different criminal groups over the years to maintain his influence in the state’s organised crime network. This was the 16th time Sinha was being shifted between jails under heavy security since his arrest in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sinha’s family alleged that the incident was a “planned conspiracy” and demanded an independent probe. His mother-in-law, Usha Devi, questioned the official version, claiming that a handcuffed prisoner was unlikely to attempt an escape or open fire. The family also raised questions over photographs released after the encounter and sought a fair investigation. People close to the development maintained that the escort team acted in self-defence after Sinha allegedly snatched a weapon and fired at security personnel.

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