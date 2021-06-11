Getting ready to tackle third Covid-19 wave - village heads to lead fight in rural areas of Lucknow

As part of its initiative to minimise the effect of likely third wave of the pandemic in rural areas, the district administration of Lucknow has chalked out a detailed plan in which newly elected gram pradhans (village heads) will have a crucial role to play.

“We have confronted two Covid waves so far and the third one is anticipated. So now it’s time for us to stand united. Hence, we have roped in the newly elected village heads to take precautionary measures and strengthen safety in rural pockets,” said Lucknow district magistrate Abhishek Prakash.

He also held a meeting with village heads via video link to discuss their role in fight against the pandemic in detail. “Other than development works, the village heads will also ensure that Covid protocols are strictly followed. In addition, they will also coordinate with health workers and nigrani samitis (monitoring committees) to keep a check on social gatherings,” Prakash said.

The DM said the village heads would also ensure door-to-door surveys in their villages besides keeping a check on rumours. They would also ensure that each and every villager wear masks. Besides, they will play a crucial role in dispelling people’s doubts about the vaccinations and will raise awareness about its importance among the rural folk.

“They will ensure complete vaccination in their villages and must also make sure sanitisation,” he added. The village heads, the DM added, would also see to it that their villages were free from Covid 19 infection. The village heads assured the district magistrate that they would leave no stone unturned in keeping a check on the virus outbreak.