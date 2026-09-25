Ghaziabad: 1 killed, two injured as transformer explodes during repair work

Ghaziabad: One person was killed, and two others suffered burn injuries after a transformer exploded during repair in Nehru Nagar on Wednesday, police said on Thursday.

Premises of a private company where the transformer exploded. (Sakib Ali/ Hindustan Times)

Police identified the deceased as Niyalbul Hasan, 35, a native of Moradabad and resident of Ghaziabad. The injured were Ghaziabad’s Harivansh Nagar resident Deepak Sharma, 50, and Moradabad resident Mohammad Ikrar, 30.

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Police said several workers, including contractual workers from the electricity department and a private contractor, had gone to repair electrical equipment on the transformer installed at the premises of a private company near Bhatia Morh in Nehru Nagar.

“During repairs, the equipment developed some malfunction. As a result, it exploded, and hot oil from the transformer spilt out. Three persons suffered burn injuries, and their colleagues rushed them to a hospital. One of them succumbed to injuries during treatment while two others were referred to another hospital and then to Delhi,” said Ziauddin Ahmad, ACP of Nandgram circle.

Anil Kumar Singh, superintending engineer from Paschimanchal Vidyut Vitaran Nigam Limited, said

an inquiry has been initiated to find out what led to the malfunction.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Hasan’s relatives said he was staying near Hapur Chungi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Hasan’s relatives said he was staying near Hapur Chungi. {{/usCountry}}

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“Hasan and I had come for work along with a labour contractor. I was standing at some distance while Hasan was near the transformer that exploded. He suffered severe burn injuries, and he succumbed during treatment. We have not yet given a police complaint,” Bhura, Hasan’s relative, told HT.

The ACP said the police had not received any complaint. “We are monitoring the condition of the two injured. So far, neither the family of the deceased nor the injured have approached the police with a formal complaint. The body was sent for autopsy. A formal complaint is awaited,” the ACP added.