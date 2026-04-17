Ghaziabad: 3 killed after mini bus collides with Thar, biker on Delhi Meerut Expressway

Three people were killed when a mini bus collided with a Thar SUV and bike parked on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar on Friday morning, police said.

The driver of the traveler bus was taken into custody. (HT Photo | Sakib Ali)

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Police said the accident took place around 6am on the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway, and two men in the SUV and a biker were killed.

The two men who were in the SUV were identified. Naveen Kumar Verma, 35, was a resident of East Jawahar Nagar (Loni Border, Ghaziabad) while Deepak Sadana (30) was living in Malik Colony, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand).

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The officials said that the biker was from a bike-hailing service and identified as Delhi resident Yogesh Kumar, 25, who is originally from Etawah in UP.

“The two men stopped their SUV on DME and were standing near to the vehicle. They were talking to the biker, and it is likely that they were probably asking for the directions. Soon, the traveler bus arrived and hit all three. They were critically injured, and were declared dead when taken to a hospital by the police.

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{{^usCountry}} The reason behind all three standing on DME is not known so far, as all three persons died,” Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The reason behind all three standing on DME is not known so far, as all three persons died,” Upasana Pandey, ACP of Vijay Nagar circle, told HT. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “The driver of the traveler bus was taken into custody, and a first information report (FIR) is being registered against him,” Pandey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The driver of the traveler bus was taken into custody, and a first information report (FIR) is being registered against him,” Pandey said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dharam Pal, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, said that the reasons behind the accident were not clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dharam Pal, SHO of Vijay Nagar police station, said that the reasons behind the accident were not clear. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The exact sequence of events will be clear once we get access to the CCTV footage. Deepak is from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, and Naveen was his brother-in-law. He was going to drop Deepak and thereafter would have returned. The traveler bus was coming from Tilak Nagar in Delhi and was on its way to Haridwar,” SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The exact sequence of events will be clear once we get access to the CCTV footage. Deepak is from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand, and Naveen was his brother-in-law. He was going to drop Deepak and thereafter would have returned. The traveler bus was coming from Tilak Nagar in Delhi and was on its way to Haridwar,” SHO added. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Peeyush Khandelwal ...Read More Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade. Read Less

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