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Ghaziabad: 3 killed after mini bus collides with Thar, biker on Delhi Meerut Expressway

The police said that the accident happened around 6am on the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway, and two men in the SUV and a biker were killed

Published on: Apr 17, 2026 12:25 pm IST
By Peeyush Khandelwal
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Three people were killed when a mini bus collided with a Thar SUV and bike parked on the Delhi Meerut Expressway (DME) in Ghaziabad’s Vijay Nagar on Friday morning, police said.

The driver of the traveler bus was taken into custody. (HT Photo | Sakib Ali)

Police said the accident took place around 6am on the Delhi-Ghaziabad carriageway, and two men in the SUV and a biker were killed.

The two men who were in the SUV were identified. Naveen Kumar Verma, 35, was a resident of East Jawahar Nagar (Loni Border, Ghaziabad) while Deepak Sadana (30) was living in Malik Colony, Rudrapur (Uttarakhand).

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The officials said that the biker was from a bike-hailing service and identified as Delhi resident Yogesh Kumar, 25, who is originally from Etawah in UP.

“The two men stopped their SUV on DME and were standing near to the vehicle. They were talking to the biker, and it is likely that they were probably asking for the directions. Soon, the traveler bus arrived and hit all three. They were critically injured, and were declared dead when taken to a hospital by the police.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Peeyush Khandelwal

Peeyush Khandelwal writes on a range of issues in western Uttar Pradesh – from crime, to development authorities and from infrastructure to transport. Based in Ghaziabad, he has been a journalist for almost a decade.

Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ghaziabad: 3 killed after mini bus collides with Thar, biker on Delhi Meerut Expressway
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Ghaziabad: 3 killed after mini bus collides with Thar, biker on Delhi Meerut Expressway
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