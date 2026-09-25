Ghaziabad: Man beaten up in Indirapuram over parking dispute; one held

Ghaziabad: The police on Thursday registered an FIR and arrested one suspect for allegedly beating up a 25-year-old man in Indirapuram early Thursday over a parking dispute, an officer said.

Ghaziabad police personnel with one of the accused on Thursday. (Sakib Ali/Hindustan Times)

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Police registered the FIR under BNS sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 131 (assault or criminal force without grave and sudden provocation) in Indirapuram on Thursday.

The incident occurred around 2 am on Thursday in Gyan Khand, Indirapuram.

“The victim, who was in his car, had asked the men, who were in a luxury car, to shift their car parked at the roadside. This led to an argument, and they beat him up. The police were called, and an FIR was registered against four people,” Suryabali Maurya, ACP of Indirapuram, told HT.

Police said both the victim and suspect are locals. In his police complaint, the victim said he and his friend were returning from a mall. “The suspects had parked their car right in the middle of the road. I asked them to move the car. However, they deboarded the car and started beating me up. They also hit my head with a stone picked up from the road. They also threatened to kill me. They were also consuming liquor in their car,” the complainant said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim received injuries in the incident and is stable. “One person, aged 26, was arrested and legal action initiated. A search is underway for other suspects,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim received injuries in the incident and is stable. “One person, aged 26, was arrested and legal action initiated. A search is underway for other suspects,” the ACP added. {{/usCountry}}

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