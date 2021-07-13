Give representation to ABAP in RJB Trust: Giri to Bhagwat

: President of Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) Mahant Narendra Giri met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Chitrakoot, on Monday.

In the informal meeting between the Sangh chief and ABAP president, discussion was held on the issues of religious conversions taking place in the country and representation of ABAP in the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

Giri, on behalf of ABAP demanded that ABAP should also be included in Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

He has demanded that two Jagatgurus and Shri Mahants of the three Ani akharas should be made ex-officio members of the trust. Along with this, he also demanded to include the president and general secretary of ABAP as members of the trust.

“We also informed RSS chief Bhagwat that soon different groups of seers of ABAP would visit various parts of the country and spread awareness against religious conversions”, said Giri.

“We have also demanded that a strong policy should be made to stop this evil of religious conversion following which, those who try to change their religion because of greed or under other influences should be stopped,” he added.

According to Mahant Narendra Giri, the Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat has assured him that although there is no interference of the RSS in the trust, he would make sure that the demands of the Akhara Parishad will definitely reach the government. Other office bearers of the Sangh were also present on this occasion.

Sangh leaders were at Chitrakoot having a week-long brainstorming session regarding upcoming works and missions of the Sangh.