Global Investors’ Summit: Chalk out strategy for successful roadshows to attract domestic investors: U.P. chief secy

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Tuesday directed state officials to prepare an effective strategy for the success of roadshows that would soon be held in different cities of the country. These roadshows are aimed at attracting domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors’ Summit in Lucknow next month.

In a meeting with senior officials, Mishra pointed out that roadshows in foreign nations -- which were held last year -- sent out a positive message about Uttar Pradesh to investors across the world. “Now, we have to reach out to our domestic investors as well,” the officer said while asking concerned officials to prepare a plan for the same.

Mishra also asked officials to ensure that concerned departments necessarily hold meetings with investors by January 20 and set up an investor cell to resolve investors’ issues, if any. He said that departments should identify areas where maximum investment could be brought. Additionally, Mishra directed the information and publicity department to prepare an attractive film on government policies and other positive aspects to attract more investment in Uttar Pradesh from domestic investors.

The chief secretary further asked officials to be in regular touch with companies that have signed MoUs for investment in the state. Authorities have also been directed to appoint senior nodal officers to follow-up on investment proposals. The Global Investors’ Summit, he said, was going to be a historic event.