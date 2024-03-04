Goa court allows Suchana Seth’s plea to refer her before mental health board

The Goa children’s court on Monday allowed a plea by the father of Suchana Seth, the AI analyst, accused of killing her four-year-old son at a hotel in the coastal state in January this year, to have her examined by a board of doctors under the Mental Healthcare Act. Suchana Seth. (File)

Speaking after the hearing, Adv Franco, who argued the case, told media persons that police will now have to produce Seth before the board for a fresh examination of her mental health condition.

“The court has allowed the application. The operative part of the order is that she will have to be referred to before a board under the Mental Health Act for further assessment,” Franco said.

The Goa Police had earlier opposed the plea, telling the court that Seth was subjected to regular health checkups including an assessment of her mental health condition during her period in custody.

“She gave clear and rational answers in her assessments. She did not report any active death wishes or suicidal tendencies. Her judgement is intact and no pyschotic or pervasive mood symptoms were elicited in her responses,” police had told the court.

Seth, the founder and CEO of The Mindful AI Lab, an artificial intelligence consultancy, allegedly murdered her four-year-old son in a Goa hotel on the intervening night of January 7-8.

The grisly crime was unearthed when Seth was nabbed in Karnataka’s Chitradurga district, around 160 km from Bengaluru.