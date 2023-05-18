Goa CM Pramod Sawant flags off 20 more electric buses

PANAJI: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday flagged off a batch of 20 electric buses, part of a larger order of 48 buses to be supplied before July this year under the Smart City Mission.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said Goa will have 198 electric buses in the state by the end of this year (Twitter/DrPramodPSawant)

“Till date in Goa, we have a fleet of 51 electric buses which have so far run 54 lakh kilometres, thus avoiding 3,600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions,” the chief minister said.

The new electric buses were inducted into the Kadamba Transport Corporation (KTCL).

In a post on Twitter later, the chief minister said: “The new buses are accessible to Divyangjan with state of the art technology. KTCL now has 51 EV buses that is leading to reduction in carbon emission, and transforming public transport in the state and by year end we will have 198 EV buses operating in the state. We need to emphasize on maximizing the use of green energy.”

Satish Jain of PMI Mobility said the company will continue to make Goa’s public transport system cleaner and help facilitate the switch to green mobility. “Our electric buses will help the state avoid more than 13,000 tons of CO2 emissions over 10 years in its journey towards clean mobility,” Jain added.

The bus will have a range of 180 km on a single charge and is equipped with air suspension, real-time diagnostics, CCTV cameras, and panic buttons.