Gujarat man arrested for allegedly raping fellow tourist at Goa resort

The Goa Police have arrested a tourist from Gujarat for allegedly raping a fellow tourist who he had befriended and exchanged phone numbers with during a flight to Goa.

According to the compaint filed by the rape survivour, the accused, identified as one Laxmanbhai Shiyar, 47, invited her to visit him at the resort in North Goa where he was staying on the pretext of “showing amenities available in said resort”.

However, after she visited him at the resort, he took him to his room and raped her, police said.

“The two travelled to Goa separately, but he started calling her and asked her to come to the resort he was staying at. After committing the act, he threatened her not to reveal what has happened to anyone,” said deputy superintendent of police Jivba Dalvi.

The incident took place on Wednesday (August 23), said police.

The police arrested Shiyar from Tivim, a neighbouring village where he was staying after he had checked out of the resort.

