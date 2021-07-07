Goa to give at least 1st dose to all eligible beneficiaries by July 31: CM

Goa is on track to achieve its target of giving at least the first dose of Covid vaccine of all of its eligible population by July 31, chief minister Pramod Sawant said.

On Wednesday, the state completed administering at least 1 million doses of which 800,000 people have taken at least one dose, working out to 76% of the population.

“Thanks to our health department and workers, we are happy to announce that we have completed administering 1,006,836 (doses of) vaccinations. We have said that we will complete administering the first dose by July 31 to 100% [eligible population]. The number of people who have taken the first dose is 866,730 which is approximately 76% of the (eligible) population. Our target is that over the next fifteen days, we complete the remaining 24% of the population,” Sawant told a news conference.

As part of the drive, Goa opened up walk-in vaccinations for all those above 18 ahead of the rest of the country, allowing the state to handle 15,000-20,000 vaccinations every day.

Besides locals, the state has opened vaccination for undocumented people and foreign nationals as well who wish to avail of the vaccine. Sawant said he anticipates that by late October or early November, the state will be able to completely vaccinate its entire eligible population with both the doses.