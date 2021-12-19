Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
others

Gorakhpur railway auditorium worth around 10 crore to be ready by Jan next year

The auditorium has a seating-capacity of 500 people, to be a green building with 10 KVA solar panels installed on its premises
Gorakhpur railway auditorium design. (File photo)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:26 AM IST
ByAbdul Jadid

Gorakhpur: An international auditorium with a seating-capacity of 500 people, being developed at a cost around 10 crore by North Eastern Railway (NER), would most likely to be ready by the end of January 2022, said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relation officer (CPRO), NER, at a press conference here on Saturday.

According to Singh, the auditorium is unique in itself in Purvanchal region as all the international standards have been followed while constructing it. It has three entrances and also has a full-fledged theatre facility. The wooden flooring has been imported from United States which is not at all slippery.

“Besides these, proper light and sound control arrangements have been made. The ceiling has a double sheet, which is perfect for acoustics and also controls heat. Glasses in the building are such that it prevents heat from inside and the windows are made of glazed reinforced concrete. Specific panelling has also been done to manage echo,” the CPRO said.

“With completion of this auditorium, the organising award ceremony, seminars and other programmes will be easy. It will be a green campus with 10 KVA solar panels installed on the premises which will not only cater to the energy requirement of the auditorium, but also light up the nearby street lights. It has sufficient exit doors and firefighting apparatus to minimise the risks of accidents,” he added.

Replying to a question, Singh said that it would be used for commercial purposes, but the rates for this had not been decided yet.

