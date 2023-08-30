Celebration of Affection: Guv, U.P. CM extend heartfelt wishes on Raksha Bandhan

LUCKNOW: Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath, and Vidhan Sabha speaker Satish Mahana extended hearty congratulations to all the people of the state on Wednesday, commemorating Raksha Bandhan. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh. (HT Photo)

The Governor conveyed warm greetings and best wishes to the state’s citizens on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. In her congratulatory message, she remarked that Raksha Bandhan, a festival of love and threads, injects new vigour not only into households but also into human relationships across society and the nation.

The Governor emphasised that the Rakhi thread signifies not just a bond of sacred love and protection for sisters, but is also an indomitable symbol of religious, social, and familial unity. She noted that Raksha Parv provides an opportunity to pledge towards ensuring equality and security for women.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh, highlighting the festival’s significance as a celebration of trust, affection, and love between siblings.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Satish Mahana also extended warm greetings and best wishes to the state’s populace on the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

“Raksha Bandhan is a sacred festival that beautifully embodies the unbreakable love and trust between brothers and sisters,” he stated, underscoring that this festival serves as a testament to the profound affection shared between siblings. On this day, sisters tie Rakhis on their brothers’ wrists, wishing for their longevity and happiness.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON