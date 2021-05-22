Home / Cities / Others / Governor to seek report on BJP’s allegations of ‘illegal resort’ against Maharashtra minister
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that he would ask chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to submit a report on the allegations that Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab had constructed an illegal resort at Ratnagiri
By Naresh Kamath
PUBLISHED ON MAY 22, 2021 01:31 AM IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has assured the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that he would ask chief secretary Sitaram Kunte to submit a report on the allegations that Shiv Sena leader and transport minister Anil Parab had constructed an illegal resort at Ratnagiri.

Parab said that he has nothing to do with the resort.

A BJP delegation led by former Member of Parliament (MP) Kirit Somaiya met Koshyari and submitted a memorandum demanding action against Parab as well as the demolition of the resort.

“Parab has constructed an illegal resort worth 10 crore on agriculture land. The construction was done last year during the Covid-19 lockdown. He has misused his position and indulged in forgery. For this, he should be removed as a minister,” alleged Somaiya.

He added that Parab had purchased the plot at Murud from an individual on June 19, 2019, by paying 1 crore.

“Last year, Parab got a three-storey building with 24 rooms constructed on the plot. This is an illegal construction as it violated the CRZ (coastal regulation zone) norms,” said Somaiya.

The minister, however, rubbished the allegations as pack of lies.

“I have nothing to do with the resort and Somaiya is just indulging in political vendetta,” he said.

Parab is a close confidant of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and a senior minister in the state government.

