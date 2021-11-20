Govt plans to build 220 airports in country to improve air connectivity: VK Singh

Union minister General (retired) VK Singh on Saturday said the Centre was planning to make 220 airports in the country to improve air connectivity.

He was speaking after inaugurating 5-day long Kapilvastu Mahotsav in Sidhdharthangar. Health minister Jai Pratap Singh, basic education minister Dr Satish Dwivedi, MP Jagdambika Pal were also present on the occasion.

While talking to reporters Singh said “The government is working with a goal to connect every nook and corner with roads and improve air connectivity as well. For this, it is planning to make 220 airports in the country. Something will be certainly made here, if land is available in Siddharthnagar.”

The minister of state for road transport & highways and civil aviation said with improve connectivity more people will come to Buddhist circuit and subsequently more development will take place.

“Change has taken place in Kushinagar and change has started taking place in Siddharthnagar as well,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had recently inaugurated an international airport in Kushinagar, giving a major boost to Buddhist tourism circuit.

He also said events like Kapilvastu Mahotsav were necessary to increase the popularity of local culture and also appreciated the organisation of Khel Mahotsav.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has initiated Khel Mahotsav in small districts of the country to bring forward talents from villages and small cities. In Army, it is said a good sportsperson is well disciplined,” the former Army chief said.