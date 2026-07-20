Govt tables addl budget of over 87,383 cr in House

PATNA: Bihar’s deputy chief minister Bijendra Prasad Yadav on Monday placed the first supplementary budget of over ₹87,383 crore for the current financial year on the floor of the legislative assembly on the opening day of the five-day monsoon session of the Bihar legislature.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary arriving on the first day of the Monsoon Session at Bihar Assembly in Patna on Monday. (Santosh Kumar/ HT)

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The supplementary budget is expected to be passed in the assembly on July 23.

“Of the ₹87,383.4 crore, ₹57,077.95 crore will be spent on annual schemes, ₹30,265.99 crore on the establishment and committed expenditure head (including salaries and related expenditure) and ₹39.4821 crore in the central sector scheme head,” according to the supplementary budget, a summary of which was made available to mediapersons after the same was presented by Yadav, who also holds the finance portfolio.

“An allocation of ₹57,077.95 crore has been proposed under annual schemes. This includes centrally sponsored schemes ( ₹32,707.2365 crore) and state schemes ( ₹24,370.72 crore),” it said.

Allocation of funds for centrally sponsored schemes includes ₹9,335.35 crore for the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) and ₹3,308.69 crore for the Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme.

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{{^usCountry}} An amount of ₹2,732.00 crore has been allocated to compensate for the shortfall in the Central share under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan through state resources, ₹2,780.94 crore for the Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 programme and ₹2,100.11 crore for the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An amount of ₹2,732.00 crore has been allocated to compensate for the shortfall in the Central share under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan through state resources, ₹2,780.94 crore for the Saksham Anganwadi and POSHAN 2.0 programme and ₹2,100.11 crore for the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 scheme. {{/usCountry}}

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The five-day monsoon session of the Bihar legislature began on Monday, with members paying tributes to leaders who died this year. Assembly speaker Prem Kumar urged members from the opposition and treasury benches to cooperate to run the House smoothly before adjourning the House for the day after obituary references and presentation of the supplementary budget.

Bihar legislative council chairperson Awadhesh Narayan Singh, in his inaugural address, hoped that the members would engage in constructive discussion on issues of state interest and development during the short five-day session.

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Singh touched upon the government’s achievements in the field of agriculture, religious tourism, heli-tourism and air tourism, connecting Patna with Rajgir, Valmikinagar and Kaimur; education – allocating land for opening of Kendriya Vidyalayas in Musahri block of Muzaffarpur district, Jhanjharpur and Rajnagar in Madhubani district, Purnia, Rajgir in Nalanda, Sahugarh in Madhepura, Sheikhpursarai in Sheikhpura, Karpi in Arwal and Badoni in Nawada district; providing 26.76 acre additional land for extension of services at AIIMS-Patna, plans to develop green satellite township and intelligent traffic management system, among others.

Later, Pramod Kumar, minister of mines, geology, art and culture laid the supplementary budget for the current financial year in the council.

Members in the Council also congratulated health minister Nishant, son of former chief minister Nitish Kumar, on his birthday today.

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Council chairperson Singh expected members to participate in constructive discussion and sought their cooperation toward the smooth running of the council before adjourning it for the day after obituary references and presentation of the supplementary budget. A minute’s silence was observed in both the houses in memory of the deceased legislators.