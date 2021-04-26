Govt teachers’ door-to-door campaign inspires 8,000 Ludhiana kids to join school

Going the extra mile amid the pandemic, teachers and school heads of government primary schools have been making door-to-door visits to enrol more children in Classes LKG to 5.

The initiative has made a difference as the teachers have been able to motivate as many as 8,000 children to join school. The number makes for 27% of the total 29,000 students enrolled at the district’s 993 government primary schools this year.

According to teachers, a considerable number of these children had never been to school and were found playing in parks or in slums.

Through the door-to-door campaign, teachers have been educating parents regarding the facilities and achievements of government schools, and providing them contact numbers of teachers. Children of parents convinced on the spot are registered through the ePunjab Schools portal.

Apart from this, parents can register their wards through the online admission forms of the respective schools.

Government Primary School, Chanan Devi, has enrolled 300 children through personal visits, including 95 who moved over from private schools and 60, who never went to school.

Head teacher Jaswinder Kaur said, “We visited slum areas near Jagraon Bridge, parks near Chand Cinema and enrolled children aged between two and six. A large number of out-of-school children were found playing in the parks. We encouraged them to join school through stationery and candies.”

Similarly, Government Primary School, Jawaddi, added 50 students through the door-to-door drive. “We also utilised the public address system of gurdwaras to inform parents about the ongoing admission process. The door-to-door campaign is effective in motivating parents to get their children to attend online classes.”

“To enhance enrolments in the current session, we have been holding meetings with school heads, block primary education officers and tracking the new registrations. A large number of children have also shifted from private schools,” said Kuldeep Singh, deputy district education officer, elementary, Ludhiana.

In all, 1.17 lakh students are currently enrolled in the district’s government primary schools.

