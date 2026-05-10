...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gr Noida issues tenders worth 43 crore; U-turn planned near Tilpata Chowk

Greater Noida has floated tenders for 39 infrastructure projects worth ₹43 crore, including a U-turn at Tilpata to reduce congestion.

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:54 am IST
By Maria Khan
Advertisement

GREATER NOIDA: Tenders for 39 civic and infrastructure projects, including a U-turn near Tilpata Karanwas road in Greater Noida, worth nearly 43 crore have been floated, an official said on Saturday.

The proposed U-turn will come up ahead of Tilpata roundabout on the stretch connecting Greater Noida to Greater Noida Wes (HT)

The proposed U-turn will come up ahead of Tilpata roundabout on the stretch connecting Greater Noida to Greater Noida West and is expected to take around three months to complete.

“Traffic at Tilpata Chowk has increased significantly over the past few years. The proposed U-turn is being planned to streamline vehicle movement and reduce congestion at the intersection,” said AK Singh, general manager, Greater Noida authority.

The other civil works proposed are resurfacing of internal roads in Knowledge Park-I, repair and covering of drains along with CC road repairs in Badalpur, strengthening of roads and repair of civic infrastructure in Adarsh Vihar Society, and development works in Thapkhera and Surajpur village settlement areas.

The authority has also proposed construction and renovation works at cremation grounds in Haldoni and Roza Jalalpur, including approach roads, sheds, boundary walls, waiting rooms and platforms.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Maria Khan

Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

greater noida traffic congestion
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gr Noida issues tenders worth 43 crore; U-turn planned near Tilpata Chowk
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Gr Noida issues tenders worth 43 crore; U-turn planned near Tilpata Chowk
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.