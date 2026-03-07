Akanksha Singh, granddaughter of the late Ranveer Sena supremo Brahmeshwar Mukhiya and daughter of Indu Bhushan Singh and Rinku Singh, has brought glory to the district by succeeding in the UPSC exam. Granddaughter of late Ranveer Sena chief cracks UPSC

A student of Catholic Mission School, she graduated in English from HD Jain College. She secured the 301st rank in this year’s UPSC exam on her second attempt and was selected for the IRS (Indian Revenue Service).

Akanksha, 24 years old, said that she had hoped to succeed ever since she took the exam. She had a passion for cracking the UPSC from the very beginning. She received an IRS position but wants to pursue the IFS.

Explaining her daily study routine, Singh said she studied for eight to 10 hours daily.

She added that her grandfather, the late Brahmeshwar Mukhiya, also wanted someone from his family to pass the UPSC exam. “Finally, his dream has come true,” she proudly said.

Akanksha said her interview also went well. She mentioned that a question related to Bhojpur was also asked in the interview. Recently, the Padma Shri award was announced for Bharat Singh Bharti, a folk artist. A question related to him was asked in the interview.

Mukhiya who himself was accused in 22 murder cases, was shot dead by unidentified assailants at Katira under Ara town police station in Bhojpur district on June 1, 2012.