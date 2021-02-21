IND USA
Groom’s minor nephew dies in celebratory firing in Punjab’s Patti

TARN TARAN Celebrations turned sour within hours after a groom's minor nephew died and an elderly man was injured in the celebratory firing at the post-marriage function in Dubali village falling under the Patti sub-division, on Saturday night
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 21, 2021 07:21 PM IST

TARN TARAN

Celebrations turned sour within hours after a groom’s minor nephew died and an elderly man was injured in the celebratory firing at the post-marriage function in Dubali village falling under the Patti sub-division, on Saturday night.

Jashandeep Singh, 13, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The injured, Joginder Singh, 50, is undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against one Gurlal Singh of Narli village and the groom’s brother, Harwinder Singh.

Police said Gurlal, who is a close relative of groom Yadwinder Singh, opened fire during a DJ party on Saturday night from a .12-bore rifle in an inebriated state. Yadwinder had recently returned from abroad.

Patti Sadar station house officer (SHO) Harwinder Singh said, “While Gurlal opened fire, the party was organised by groom’s brother Harwinder Singh. Both the accused are absconding and our raids are on to nab them.”

Groom's minor nephew dies in celebratory firing in Punjab's Patti

